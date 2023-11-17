Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police: CIRT at Amarillo Boulevard and Evergreen Street on a possible barricaded suspect

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) has been sent to the area of Amarillo Boulevard and Evergreen Street on a possible barricaded suspect.

According to a release, Evergreen Street between Amarillo Boulevard and NE 9th Avenue is closed to traffic at this time. Police advice using alternative routes if you need to be in the area until advised by law enforcement.

Details are limited at this time. NewsChannel10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

