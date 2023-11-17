Amarillo man becomes member of the elite Navy Honor Guard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man from Amarillo has recently competed his training to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Seaman Marcus Avalos joined the Navy six months ago. Avalos graduated from Caprock High School in 2023.

“I joined the Navy to better myself and to travel,” said Avalos.

Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy. Their primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy and public ceremonies in and around Washington D.C. Members participate in some of the country’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.

Sailors of the elite Honor Navy Guard are selected while attending boot camp.

The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.

“I like that I get the opportunity to be in Washington D.C.,” said Avalos, “To me, serving in the Navy means that I get a lot of opportunities I wouldn’t get in the civilian world.”

