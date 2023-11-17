3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise winners for October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the October winners for the 11th annual Teachers On The Rise program.

This month’s Teachers on the Rise winners are:

Stacy Stewart of Wolflin Elementary School, Amarillo ISD

Karmin Vasquez of Fannin Middle School, Amarillo ISD

Becca Barkley of Randall High School, Canyon ISD

According to the sponsors, the winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Tyler’s Barbeque, a $100 Amazon gift card from Horse Creek Boutique in Spearman for classroom supplies, and a gift basket full of Mrs. Baird’s goodies.

The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

Teachers On The Rise is also sponsored by Kids Incorporated which hosts the programs’ year end banquet.

“We are thrilled for this round of winners,” said Abie Rampy, director of public relations for the United Family. ”Teachers serve such a vital purpose in our communities and they are incredible deserving of recognition. With the majority of the year ahead of us, we encourage students to nominate their favorite teachers every month!”

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTEacher.com.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.