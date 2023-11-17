Who's Hiring?
101st Amarillo Police Department Academy recruits in last few weeks

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 101st Academy for the Amarillo Police Department is in its 28th week.

With just five weeks remaining in the academy, the recruits are learning specific skills tailored for Amarillo.

This includes crime scene processing, from taking crime scene photos to collecting DNA and fingerprints.

Since the academy began, the recruits learned theoretical knowledge, took state exams, completed physical and firearm training, and participated in practical training.

“When they hit the field they don’t have to gain that knowledge in the real world, we can gain that knowledge of how to actually apply the theoretical things in a safe environment so they have an idea when they get there,” said Sgt. Casey Ogden, Academy Sgt for the Amarillo Police Department.

The academy started with 12 recruits and now stands at 7. Law enforcement agencies across the region are experiencing a decline in numbers. APD has seen academy recruiting numbers but Sgt. Ogden says quantity isn’t important.

“I’m seeing the quality of the candidate more than what it was before, so it’s the folks who are really truly truly invested and have a servant’s heart who are finding their way into this industry,” said Sgt. Ogden.

Ogden says any good police officer needs three things.

“Judgment, decision-making, and problem-solving, without those three things no police officer is successful,” said Ogden. “We really really impressed that in the academy of good decision making, good judgment, problem solving above all.”

Throughout the 33-week academy, recruits have 42 separate courses.

After successfully completing the academy, the recruits will undergo field training before being assigned to patrol duties.

If you are interested in joining the Amarillo Police Department, click here.

The first step is the civil service test scheduled for Dec. 9. Success in this test paves the way for subsequent evaluations, including a physical readiness test, a physical and psychological examination, a thorough background investigation, and several interviews before recruits make it to the academy.

