WT Enterprise Center celebrating local food entrepreneurs this Friday

The WT Enterprise Center is inviting the community to help celebrate local entrepreneurs this...
The WT Enterprise Center is inviting the community to help celebrate local entrepreneurs this Friday.(Source: WT Enterprise Center)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center is inviting the community to help celebrate local entrepreneurs this Friday.

The Harvesting Success: Celebrating Local Food Entrepreneurs will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at WT Enterprise Center, 2300 N. Western St.

Event organizers say visitors can eat, shop and celebrate with local entrepreneurs and food producers, including:

  • Martha’s Minis
  • Hibachi Kingdom
  • Taqueria MTZ
  • Dillos Burger Bus
  • Route 66 Soda
  • Sweet Jeans Pantry
  • Sheri’s Country Cupboard
  • Ranchers Store Front
  • Pixie Hollow Farm
  • Dawn Farm
  • The Busy Baker
  • Hope Springs Gourmet Foods
  • Skips Salsa
  • Porch Swing Eats and Treatz

The event will feature live music from Chill Son from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

