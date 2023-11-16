WT Enterprise Center celebrating local food entrepreneurs this Friday
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center is inviting the community to help celebrate local entrepreneurs this Friday.
The Harvesting Success: Celebrating Local Food Entrepreneurs will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at WT Enterprise Center, 2300 N. Western St.
Event organizers say visitors can eat, shop and celebrate with local entrepreneurs and food producers, including:
- Martha’s Minis
- Hibachi Kingdom
- Taqueria MTZ
- Dillos Burger Bus
- Route 66 Soda
- Sweet Jeans Pantry
- Sheri’s Country Cupboard
- Ranchers Store Front
- Pixie Hollow Farm
- Dawn Farm
- The Busy Baker
- Hope Springs Gourmet Foods
- Skips Salsa
- Porch Swing Eats and Treatz
The event will feature live music from Chill Son from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
