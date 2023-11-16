WT Enterprise Center celebrating local food entrepreneurs this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center is inviting the community to help celebrate local entrepreneurs this Friday.

The Harvesting Success: Celebrating Local Food Entrepreneurs will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at WT Enterprise Center, 2300 N. Western St.

Event organizers say visitors can eat, shop and celebrate with local entrepreneurs and food producers, including:

Martha’s Minis

Hibachi Kingdom

Taqueria MTZ

Dillos Burger Bus

Route 66 Soda

Sweet Jeans Pantry

Sheri’s Country Cupboard

Ranchers Store Front

Pixie Hollow Farm

Dawn Farm

The Busy Baker

Hope Springs Gourmet Foods

Skips Salsa

Porch Swing Eats and Treatz

The event will feature live music from Chill Son from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

