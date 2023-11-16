Weak Front Approaching

We will be in and out of some cloud cover today, but overall we expect a breezy and mild day with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will move in tonight with slightly cooler weather behind it tomorrow. Friday should begin in the upper 30s, but warm into the low 60s by afternoon. The weekend outlook is nice with chilly mornings and mild afternoons in the upper 60s. A stronger cold front is scheduled for Monday. That front will bring windy and cooler weather with temps in the 50s and a chance for showers.

