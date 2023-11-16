Who's Hiring?
‘We are ecstatic’: Panhandle ISD students will benefit from passed propositions

By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Independent School District believes the passing of these propositions will keep the city competitive with surrounding districts.

“I’ve lived in the community 23 years and it seems like every time that the school asks and really needs something, that they, the community, steps up and takes care of the students here and the teachers here. We are beyond excited that propositions A and C passed,” said Blair Brown, superintendent for Panhandle ISD.

Panhandle ISD voters passed both propositions by 64%, approving a $13.6 million package.

Proposition A will include school renovations, playground upgrades and go toward career and technical education programs.

“We feel like building new facilities and upgrading what we have will make even more kids want to come and be involved in those programs. So like I said, we are ecstatic that A and C passed,” said Brown.

Proposition C will allow the district to purchase technology devices for classroom use.

“By passing proposition C, it’s able to help us to enhance our children’s learning through technology and you know, technology is just a big part of our world now and in education,” said Megan Barbour, second grade teacher at Panhandle ISD.

The district says technology has become essential to learning.

“Third grade, they start STAAR testing and it’s moving to an online platform, and so we really believe in even starting our pre-K kids and you know using that technology, those skills that they need to become successful by the time they’re in third grade so that’s not a worry that they have when they start taking STAAR,” said Barbour.

Proposition B did not pass, but Brown says there is a possibility of the school board revisiting the maintenance of the proposition in the future. The board will also be working with bond consultants to determine next steps on proposition A and C.

