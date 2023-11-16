Who's Hiring?
Warm Today, Cooler for the Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Today will likely be the warmest day of the week, where morning temperatures will probably be a bit mild in the low to mid 40′s with highs later on building into the mid to upper 70′s. Tomorrow and the weekend will feature some cooler, but still dry weather with highs closer to average in the low to mid 60′s. Our eye is on Monday where we could see some rain/snow showers enter the area. The snow mainly looks to be confined toward the west where it will likely be a bit chillier, but the event is still several days out, so be sure to stay tuned into the forecast.

