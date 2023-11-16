Tx Panhandle high school football playoff streams for Nov. 17 and 18

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host some video and audio streams of this week’s football playoff games.

FRIDAY

You can watch a video stream of the Canyon vs Estacado game at 6:30 p.m. online here.

You can also watch the game on the NewsChannel 10 Plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

To listen to an audio stream of the game, CLICK HERE.

You can listen to an audio stream of the West Plains vs Graham game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to an audio stream of the Randall vs Brownwood game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to an audio stream of the Tascosa vs Northwest game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

SATURDAY

You can listen to an audio stream of the Amarillo High vs Red Oak game at 1:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

