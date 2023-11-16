Who's Hiring?
Tracking A Front

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Despite some extensive high cloudiness today, temperatures have been mild with low to mid 70s reported across the area. Winds have been up a bit from the SW gusting around 30mph. Some minor changes can be expected starting tonight with the passage of a minor cold front. By morning, cooler air will arrive with lows in the upper 30s. The early part of the day may be a little brisk, but winds will diminish for the afternoon and under sunny skies highs will make the low 60s. For the weekend, quiet weather is on tap with chilly mornings in the 30s and 40s, but afternoon highs in the upper 60s. A stronger cold front is likely on Monday which will kick up a blustery north wind and keep highs around 50. A scattered shower of rain or snow will be possible Monday.

