Tascosa’s Jailyn Sledge commits to play basketball at West Texas A&M

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa star wing Jailyn Sledge committed to play basketball at West Texas A&M next year.

Sledge averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds during his junior season at Tascosa to go along with three blocks per game. He also helped the team finish tied for second place in the district behind Amarillo High.

“It’s close to home, it was a good offer and I just like the style they play.” Sledge said on why he chose West Texas A&M. “I feel like it was a good fit for me. I went to a couple practices, enjoyed watching them play.”

Sledge will join a Buffs program that his current head coach, Steve Jackson, once played for during his college days.

“It’ll be fun letting my family, previous teammates come watch me.” Sledge said of playing so close to his soon-to-be former high school. “It’s been a journey. I feel like we’ve grown [as a team] over the couple years. I’ve grown a relationship with the coaches, I’ve liked the environment. I wouldn’t like it anywhere else. Tascosa’s been great.”

Sledge and the Rebels took down Lubbock-Cooper this past Friday with a 73-56 win and currently sit at 1-1 on the season.

