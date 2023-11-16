Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, AISD and Lucas Kinsey

SPORTS DRIVE: Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief RJ Ochoa
SPORTS DRIVE: Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief RJ Ochoa
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with RJ Ochoa and Lucas Kinsey or extended AISD coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

RJ Ochoa, Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief:

Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief RJ Ochoa talks to us about all things Dallas Cowboys!

AISD Press Conference Extended Coverage:

Preston Moore shares extended AISD press conference coverage with Chad Dunnam and Ken Plunk.

Lucas Kinsey, TPSN Broadcaster:

TPSN’s Lucas Kinsey compares the teams in the upcoming West Plains and Graham football playoff game, WT’s basketball team this year, and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas
Two people are separately accused of threatening federal judges in Texas. (Source: Gray News)
Authorities: 2 accused of threatening federal judges in Texas, including Amarillo judge
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Kids Inc plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected

Latest News

Bushland volleyball seeking third state title in four years.
Bushland volleyball advances to state finals with sweep over Central Heights
The UIL Volleyball Tournament continues in Garland today with the semifinal rounds.
Bushland and Randall compete for state volleyball titles in Garland
Bushland volleyball
Bushland and Randall compete for state volleyball titles in Garland
SPORTS DRIVE: Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief RJ Ochoa
SPORTS DRIVE: Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief RJ Ochoa
SPORTS DRIVE: AISD Press Conference Extended Coverage
SPORTS DRIVE: AISD Press Conference Extended Coverage