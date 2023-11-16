SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, AISD and Lucas Kinsey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with RJ Ochoa and Lucas Kinsey or extended AISD coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

RJ Ochoa, Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief:

Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief RJ Ochoa talks to us about all things Dallas Cowboys!

AISD Press Conference Extended Coverage:

Preston Moore shares extended AISD press conference coverage with Chad Dunnam and Ken Plunk.

Lucas Kinsey, TPSN Broadcaster:

TPSN’s Lucas Kinsey compares the teams in the upcoming West Plains and Graham football playoff game, WT’s basketball team this year, and more!

