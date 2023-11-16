Northwest Texas Healthcare to host groundbreaking for new emergency department location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System will host a groundbreaking for their new emergency department location today.

The groundbreaking will take place Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at 4299 NW 4th Ave.

Northwest Emergency at Tascosa will be a 11,570 square foot building on a 5-acre lot. The new location will have nine treatment areas, an imaging equipment, laboratory and will be available for outpatient testing, according to a press release.

The project will take about 12-14 months with an anticipated opening in January 2025.

Two other locations include Northwest Emergency at Town Square, serving over 20,000 patients, and Northwest Emergency on Georgia, which serves over 25,000 patients.

