Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Northwest Texas Healthcare to host groundbreaking for new emergency department location

Northwest Texas Healthcare System will host a groundbreaking for their new emergency department...
Northwest Texas Healthcare System will host a groundbreaking for their new emergency department location today. (Source: KFDA)
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System will host a groundbreaking for their new emergency department location today.

The groundbreaking will take place Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at 4299 NW 4th Ave.

Northwest Emergency at Tascosa will be a 11,570 square foot building on a 5-acre lot. The new location will have nine treatment areas, an imaging equipment, laboratory and will be available for outpatient testing, according to a press release.

The project will take about 12-14 months with an anticipated opening in January 2025.

Two other locations include Northwest Emergency at Town Square, serving over 20,000 patients, and Northwest Emergency on Georgia, which serves over 25,000 patients.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas
Two people are separately accused of threatening federal judges in Texas. (Source: Gray News)
Authorities: 2 accused of threatening federal judges in Texas, including Amarillo judge
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Kids Inc plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected

Latest News

City of Amarillo logo
City of Amarillo: the Multimodal Transfer Station is on the way
Amarillo Venom will be giving away free turkey to families as part of its first Thanksgiving...
Amarillo Venom to host Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway
The WT Enterprise Center is inviting the community to help celebrate local entrepreneurs this...
WT Enterprise Center celebrating local food entrepreneurs this Friday
BSA Harrington Breast Center is inviting women to its Mammo Party featuring mammogram...
BSA to introduce mobile mammography coach at Mammo Party Saturday