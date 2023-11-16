Who's Hiring?
Heal the City named recipient from McDonald’s Give Back Day

By Kristin Rodin and Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal the City has been chosen as the quarterly recipient of McDonald’s Give Back Day.

Area McDonald’s participated in the Give Back Day with a portion of all sales that day going to Heal the City, which provides free medical care to the community — a need that is only growing.

“I would say with increasing medical care costs, there certainly has been an overall trend towards increasing need, increasing cost, with people still finding that trouble in getting access or being able to afford to that care,” said Dr. Trey Bowen, executive director of Heal the City.

Heal the City says the money will go toward medications for patients, providing educational classes and more.

