Cooler And Colder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some early fog is possible again on Friday. After some clearing look for a mix of clouds and sun through the day. Temperatures, with enough sunshine, will climb into the mid to upper 70s.. On Friday a cold front will drops highs about 20 degrees before warming back up through 60s during a quite weekend. By Monday a new storm system brings a chance for some showers and much colder air, highs are forecast to be in the 40s.

