Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cooler And Colder

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some early fog is possible again on Friday. After some clearing look for a mix of clouds and sun through the day. Temperatures, with enough sunshine, will climb into the mid to upper 70s.. On Friday a cold front will drops highs about 20 degrees before warming back up through 60s during a quite weekend. By Monday a new storm system brings a chance for some showers and much colder air, highs are forecast to be in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

Latest News

Cooler And Colder
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Another Round of Fog Possible
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Fog Lifting For A Nice Afternoon
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In