City of Amarillo: the Multimodal Transfer Station is on the way

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced that the construction of the Amarillo Multimodal Transfer Station is entering its final stages.

According to a release, the station will be located at Sixth Street and Bowie and is designed to meet the practical needs of both city transit and Greyhound services. There will also be Greyhound and Transit Department customer service representatives available at the station.

The station is located next to the developing Transformation Park, a homeless center and shelter. This will create access to essential services for those in these facilities.

With a design ensuring a 40-year lifespan, the station will be ready for expansion and technology upgrades as the city evolves over time, according to the release.

To ensure the long-term functionality of the station, the City of Amarillo is installing concrete streets around the facility. This is done to ensure the streets can handle the weight of loaded busses.

The Multimodal Transfer Station is an $8.6 million project, with 96 percent of funding coming from federal grants.

According to the release, the station is on track for an early 2024 move-in and grand opening.

