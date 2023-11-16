Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch launches ‘Brain Based Parenting’ podcast

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch has announced the launch of its new podcast, “Brain Based Parenting.” The podcast aims to provide insights, advice and strategies to support and empower families.

Hosted by Boys Ranch staff members Josh Sprock and Suzanne Wright, the podcast began its debut Tuesday.

“Brain Based Parenting” is committed to helping families face the challenges of parenting. The hosts aim to provide expert advice and practical strategies to empower parents and foster healthy family relationships.

New episodes will be released weekly, and the podcast will be available on all popular platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, TuneIn, and Google Podcasts.

