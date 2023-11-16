Bushland’s Abby Howell signs with West Texas A&M softball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dual-sport athlete Abby Howell has signed to join the softball team at West Texas A&M next year.

Howell has played big roles on both the Bushland volleyball and softball teams but chose to continue to play on the diamond at the next level.

“Really just the idea of being close to home and their atmosphere is very close.” Howell said of why she chose to join the Lady Buffs. “The coaching system is great, but adding onto the legacy of Bushland athletes, it’s a big deal. It’s a lot to live up to and I’m glad that I get to be a part of that.”

Before fully preparing for softball season, Howell will compete at the state tournament as the star outside hitter for Lady Falcons volleyball. She could help lead Bushland to the school’s third state title in four years.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.