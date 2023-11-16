Who's Hiring?
Bushland volleyball advances to state finals with sweep over Central Heights

Bushland volleyball seeking third state title in four years.
Bushland volleyball seeking third state title in four years.(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons swept Central Heights Thursday afternoon in the 3A UIL State Semifinal Match in Garland.

In set one, the Lady Falcons struck first, taking the early 2-0 edge over the Lady Devils. Central Heights did not back down though, giving Bushland one of its toughest sets this season. The Lady Falcons take set one, 25-19.

Set two was no different as it started back-and-forth between the two teams. Central Heights went on a 5-0 run mid-set that kept them close with Bushland, but a kill by Ambree Hatfield killed the run and gave Bushland back the momentum. An ace from Ava Permenter sealed the deal in set two as Bushland takes another battle, 25-20.

Up two sets to none, Central Heights still was able to hang in there with the Lady Falcons in the beginning of the set. The Lady Blue Devils jumped out 2-0 and stayed neck and neck with Bushland for a time, but the Lady Falcons went on a 7-0 run to separate themselves and take set three, 25-14.

Bushland will play the defending 3A state champions, the Gunter Tigers Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for the 3A state championship.

We will have full coverage on NewsChannel10.

