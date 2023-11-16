Bushland volleyball advances to state finals with sweep over Central Heights

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons swept Central Heights Thursday afternoon in the 3A UIL State Semifinal Match in Garland.

In set one, the Lady Falcons struck first, taking the early 2-0 edge over the Lady Devils. Central Heights did not back down though, giving Bushland one of its toughest sets this season. The Lady Falcons take set one, 25-19.

Set two was no different as it started back-and-forth between the two teams. Central Heights went on a 5-0 run mid-set that kept them close with Bushland, but a kill by Ambree Hatfield killed the run and gave Bushland back the momentum. An ace from Ava Permenter sealed the deal in set two as Bushland takes another battle, 25-20.

Up two sets to none, Central Heights still was able to hang in there with the Lady Falcons in the beginning of the set. The Lady Blue Devils jumped out 2-0 and stayed neck and neck with Bushland for a time, but the Lady Falcons went on a 7-0 run to separate themselves and take set three, 25-14.

Bushland will play the defending 3A state champions, the Gunter Tigers Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for the 3A state championship.

We will have full coverage on NewsChannel10.

