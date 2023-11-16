Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Bushland and Randall compete for state volleyball titles in Garland

By Rylee Robinson and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL Volleyball Tournament continues in Garland today with the semifinal rounds.

The Bushland Lady Falcons and Randall Lady Raiders are looking to bring home a state championship.

Bushland is competing for a state title in the 3A division while Randall is competing in the 4A condition at the Curtis Culwell Center.

The Lady Falcons are playing their semifinal match against Central Heights at 1:00 p.m.

Later tonight, Randall will play at 7:00 p.m. against Salado.

We will keep you updated when scores come in!

Bushland volleyball
Bushland volleyball(kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas
Two people are separately accused of threatening federal judges in Texas. (Source: Gray News)
Authorities: 2 accused of threatening federal judges in Texas, including Amarillo judge
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Kids Inc plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected

Latest News

Tascosa's Jailyn Sledge signs national letter of intent.
Tascosa’s Jailyn Sledge commits to play basketball at West Texas A&M
The Tascosa Rebels are 4-1 in their last five games after starting the season 1-5.
Tascosa football midseason turnaround propels red-hot Rebels into area round
Abby Howell signs with West Texas A&M softball.
Bushland’s Abby Howell signs with West Texas A&M softball
Taytum Bell scores 23 points in Lady Sandies win over Canyon.
Taytum Bell leads Amarillo High to blowout win over Canyon