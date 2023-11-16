Bushland and Randall compete for state volleyball titles in Garland

GARLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL Volleyball Tournament continues in Garland today with the semifinal rounds.

The Bushland Lady Falcons and Randall Lady Raiders are looking to bring home a state championship.

Bushland is competing for a state title in the 3A division while Randall is competing in the 4A condition at the Curtis Culwell Center.

The Lady Falcons are playing their semifinal match against Central Heights at 1:00 p.m.

Later tonight, Randall will play at 7:00 p.m. against Salado.

We will keep you updated when scores come in!

Bushland volleyball (kfda)

