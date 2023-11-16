BSA to introduce mobile mammography coach at Mammo Party Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Harrington Breast Center is inviting women to its Mammo Party featuring mammogram screenings this Saturday.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. until noon at BSA Harrington Breast Center, 1310 Wallace Blvd.

Along with mammogram screenings, certified bra fittings, gift bags and special guests from Kendra Scott and Panhandle Breast Health, the center will also be introducing the new 3D Mobile Mammography Coach.

Event organizers say the coach is a crucial step in advancing breast screening technology by making it directly accessible to communities throughout the region. Guests at the event will be able to tour the coach.

“Mammo Party brings first-class breast cancer screenings in a fun environment,” said Curtis Reneau, director of the BSA Harrington Breast Center. “Research shows mammograms save lives, and we want to encourage the women in our community to get screened annually.”

Organizers encourage women 40 years old and up to sign up for their annual screening mammogram using MyChart or by calling 806-212-1905.

For more information, visit the Harrington Breast Center website.

