Annual Wolflin Village Open House held today(Wolflin Village - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wolflin Village held their annual open house today.

The event started at 4 p.m. and will end tonight at 8 p.m. at the Wolflin Village, located at 2001-2301 S Georgia Street.

The Annual Open House is focused on bringing shoppers to Wolflin Village for an evening celebrating lighting the Christmas tree in addition to many interactive holiday events, sales from many businesses, Santa and more.

Visitors enjoy food, children’s holiday activities, holiday music and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will also be a special guest appearance by Links X Rose.

