Amarillo Venom to host Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway

Amarillo Venom will be giving away free turkey to families as part of its first Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.(CREDIT: Amarillo Venom; Facebook)
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Venom will be giving away free turkey to families as part of its first Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

The event will be at The Cactus Cove Inn and Suites, 2501 E I-40 HWY on November 18 starting at 10:00 a.m.

According to event organizers, they will be giving away 100 free turkeys to the first 100 families who arrive.

