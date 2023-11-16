Amarillo Venom to host Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Venom will be giving away free turkey to families as part of its first Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

The event will be at The Cactus Cove Inn and Suites, 2501 E I-40 HWY on November 18 starting at 10:00 a.m.

According to event organizers, they will be giving away 100 free turkeys to the first 100 families who arrive.

