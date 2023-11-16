Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge

Amarillo police needs your help looking for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly...
Amarillo police needs your help looking for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police needs your help looking for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 31-year-old Semaj Devionne Dora is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is described as 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and has black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

