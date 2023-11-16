Who's Hiring?
Amarillo National Bank annual Turkey Run benefits High Plains Food Bank

By Kristin Rodin and Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank held its annual Turkey Run and donation today.

The event is to support the High Plains Food Bank, and the goal is to raise money to help fight hunger in the Texas Panhandle this holiday season.

Runners were given a numbered turkey feather and then those numbers were drawn for prizes at the end of the race.

High Plains Food Bank says it looks forward to this event every year.

“This has been happening for over a decade now. They’ve done this for us and it kind of became a tradition and yeah, we just appreciate all the support that they give us, not only at this event today but throughout the year,” says Zack Wilson, executive director, High Plains Food Bank.

High Plains Food Bank says one in eight neighbors including one in six kids experience food insecurity.

