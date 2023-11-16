Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gives checks to nonprofits for scholarships

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presented checks to multiple nonprofits today.

The $5,000 checks were given to organizations like the Amarillo Area Foundation and the Amarillo College Foundation.

The chamber says the money will go to scholarships and they are proud to present opportunities for students to grow and be successful.

“One of our missions, goals, for the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is education. Earlier in the year whenever we did board member training, that was really the number one why for all of our board members, why we support the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce,” said Lisa Torres, board member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber also says they received a donation from Pantex to help fund the scholarships.

