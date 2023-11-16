Who's Hiring?
15-year-old in foster care dies from ear infection that turned into sepsis, lawsuit says

Marcus Haynes, 15, died from an ear infection that developed into sepsis while in foster care. (Source: KCTV)
By Angie Ricono and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A newly filed federal lawsuit claims a 15-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, died from sepsis stemming from an ear infection.

The wrongful death lawsuit targets the foster parent, respite provider, case worker, and organizations in charge of Marcus Haynes’ care.

The filing reports Haynes was diagnosed with an ear infection on Sept. 8, 2021. He died on Nov. 29, 2021.

The lawsuit says caretakers were instructed to take him back to the ER if his condition worsened.

Attorneys claim medics were called to the foster home but were unable to find a pulse. They attempted CPR for 30 minutes before transporting the teenager to Research Hospital.

The lawsuit states medics found Haynes lying on the floor because he had soiled the bed and himself.

“Medics noted that the soiling of Marcus’s bed and body was not recent because there was no odor, and the sheets were dry,” the lawsuit states, in part.

The lawsuit argues negligence surrounding Haynes’ care. It argues that the Missouri Department of Social Services, Children’s Division and Missouri Alliance for Children and Families placed Haynes with unfit foster parents who failed to provide adequate medical care.

The filing also argues there is a lack of training and supervision in both organizations.

The lawsuit is brought on behalf of Haynes’ surviving siblings. It also asks for the foster parents to be held responsible for his death.

KCTV attempted to contact the foster parents and did not hear back.

The Department of Social Services told KCTV they do not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

