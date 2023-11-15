Warmer Then Cooler

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs will warm into the 70s the next couple of days ahead of a cold front on Friday. There is no rain in the forecast until early next week with a storm system that will come inland from the Pacific Ocean over the weekend. As it moves over the Panhandle it brings a chance for some showers and much cooler temperatures with high on Monday in the 40s.

