Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warmer Then Cooler

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs will warm into the 70s the next couple of days ahead of a cold front on Friday. There is no rain in the forecast until early next week with a storm system that will come inland from the Pacific Ocean over the weekend. As it moves over the Panhandle it brings a chance for some showers and much cooler temperatures with high on Monday in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Vexus Fiber
Vexus Fiber outage impacting Amarillo and Pampa areas
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

Warmer Then Cooler
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Nice November Weather Pattern
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Nice Stretch Of Weather
Shelden is tracking more fog this morning, but nice afternoon temps!
Shelden's Tuesday Outlook 11/14