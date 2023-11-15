Through the Fog

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We’re seeing another damp and foggy morning across much of the panhandle again Wednesday morning! Much like these past couple of days, fog will lift around the mid-morning hours, but expect most surfaces to be pretty dewy, but not frosty. Temperatures this morning are a touch above normal, and once the sun comes up, we’ll be pushing the high 60°s and 70°s yet again. Thursday, winds pick up out of the southwest, bringing our warmest temps of the week, before an overnight cold front into Friday cools us down. Still looking at the late weekend time frame for possible moisture chances, but confidence is low for right now.

