Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas Tech Physicians to offer free memory screenings Friday

Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology will be offering free memory screenings this Friday.
Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology will be offering free memory screenings this Friday.(TTUHSC)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology will be offering free memory screenings this Friday.

The screenings will be offered from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech Physicians first floor lobby, 1400 S. Coulter St.

Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Interim Regional Dean Dr. Brian Weis will give remarks in an opening ceremony before the event at 8:00 a.m.

The memory screening is a series of questions and/or tasks that takes about 10 minutes to complete. The screening can indicate if someone may benefit from a comprehensive medical screening, according to a press release.

The screenings are not used to diagnose any particular illness and does not replace consultation with a physician, according to the release.

The event is hosted in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Amarillo is needing volunteers for its upcoming Thanksgiving Meal.
Salvation Army of Amarillo needing volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving Meal
Potter County
Deliver your packages to Potter County Sheriff’s Office to avoid porch pirates
Kids Inc plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Hollywood Road Wastewater Plant
Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility undergoes crucial upgrades after sewage spills