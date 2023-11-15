Texas Tech Physicians to offer free memory screenings Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology will be offering free memory screenings this Friday.

The screenings will be offered from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech Physicians first floor lobby, 1400 S. Coulter St.

Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Interim Regional Dean Dr. Brian Weis will give remarks in an opening ceremony before the event at 8:00 a.m.

The memory screening is a series of questions and/or tasks that takes about 10 minutes to complete. The screening can indicate if someone may benefit from a comprehensive medical screening, according to a press release.

The screenings are not used to diagnose any particular illness and does not replace consultation with a physician, according to the release.

The event is hosted in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

