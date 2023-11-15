Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Taytum Bell leads Amarillo High to blowout win over Canyon

VIDEO: Taytum Bell leads Amarillo High to blowout win over Canyon
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down the Canyon Lady Eagles 69-42 on Tuesday night.

It was a huge game for Lady Sandies’ star wing Taytum Bell. The senior finished with a game-high 23 points in route to a blowout win for Amarillo High.

Jada Graves added 16 for the Lady Sandies while Canyon’s Sydnee Winfrey led the way for the Lady Eagles with 11.

Amarillo High moves to 7-2 on the season. Next Monday, it will be a marquee matchup for the Lady Sandies with Lubbock Monterey and top recruit Aaliyah Chavez. The Lady Plainsmen eliminated Amarillo High from the playoffs last season in a five-overtime thriller down in Littlefield.

Canyon, meanwhile, falls to 3-1. They’ll play Lubbock-Cooper at home on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Vexus Fiber
Vexus Fiber outage impacting Amarillo and Pampa areas
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

Zach Brown finished with 27 points in win over Canyon.
Zach Brown’s 27 points help Amarillo High overcome slow start to take down Canyon
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chad Dunnam, Cole Underwood and Ken Plunk
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chad Dunnam, Cole Underwood and Ken Plunk
Panhandle's Logan Krogh named G.O.A.T. of the Week.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Logan Krogh
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chad Dunnam talks about playing El Paso Bel Air
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chad Dunnam talks about playing El Paso Bel Air