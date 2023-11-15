Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, CISD and WTAMU

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, CISD and WTAMU
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, CISD and WTAMU
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Mike Roden or extended CISD or WTAMU press conference coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN Director Mike Roden chats with us about area championships on TPSN, tough opponents teams face off with this week and more!

CISD Extended Coverage:

Preston Moore shares extended CISD press conference coverage and hears from coach Todd Winfrey, coach Adam Cummings and coach Dan Sherwood on the latest!

WTAMU Extended Coverage:

Preston also shares extended coverage of WTAMU’s press conference and hears from coach Kendra Potts and assistant coach Will Sherman!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Preston Moore shares extended CISD press conference coverage
SPORTS DRIVE: Preston Moore shares extended CISD press conference coverage
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden chats with us about area championships on TPSN
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden chats with us about area championships on TPSN
SPORTS DRIVE: Preston also shares extended WTAMU press conference coverage
SPORTS DRIVE: Preston also shares extended WTAMU press conference coverage
Taytum Bell scores 23 points in Lady Sandies win over Canyon.
Taytum Bell leads Amarillo High to blowout win over Canyon