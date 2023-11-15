SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, CISD and WTAMU
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Mike Roden or extended CISD or WTAMU press conference coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Mike Roden, TPSN:
TPSN Director Mike Roden chats with us about area championships on TPSN, tough opponents teams face off with this week and more!
CISD Extended Coverage:
Preston Moore shares extended CISD press conference coverage and hears from coach Todd Winfrey, coach Adam Cummings and coach Dan Sherwood on the latest!
WTAMU Extended Coverage:
Preston also shares extended coverage of WTAMU’s press conference and hears from coach Kendra Potts and assistant coach Will Sherman!
