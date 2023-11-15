Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Salvation Army of Amarillo needing volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving Meal

The Salvation Army of Amarillo is needing volunteers for its upcoming Thanksgiving Meal.
The Salvation Army of Amarillo is needing volunteers for its upcoming Thanksgiving Meal.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is needing volunteers for its upcoming Thanksgiving Meal.

The event is for the community and is on Nov. 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 400 S. Harrison St.

They are asking for volunteers to help serve the Thanksgiving meal.

If you would like to volunteer, call Wendy Lara at (806) 670-6358 or send an email to wendy.lara@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

Latest News

Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology will be offering free memory screenings this Friday.
Texas Tech Physicians to offer free memory screenings Friday
2ND CUP: Holiday Blue Bell ice cream flavors
2ND CUP: Holiday Blue Bell ice cream flavors
2ND CUP: High Plains Choral Society hosting concert on Nov. 19
2ND CUP: High Plains Choral Society hosting concert on Nov. 19
Kids Inc plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected