Salvation Army of Amarillo needing volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving Meal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is needing volunteers for its upcoming Thanksgiving Meal.

The event is for the community and is on Nov. 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 400 S. Harrison St.

They are asking for volunteers to help serve the Thanksgiving meal.

If you would like to volunteer, call Wendy Lara at (806) 670-6358 or send an email to wendy.lara@uss.salvationarmy.org.

