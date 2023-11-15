Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home

FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release...
FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release cockroaches into their house.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people would do anything to keep roaches out of their homes, but one pest control company wants to pay you to bring them in.

A North Carolina-based company, The Pest Informer, is offering $2,500 to a homeowner who will let them infest their home with American cockroaches.

It’s part of a study to help the company evaluate the effectiveness of a specific pest control technique.

If selected, you must live in your home for approximately 30 days, and you’re not allowed to use other pest control methods.

The company said it will resort to traditional cockroach treatment options if the new technique fails to eliminate the infestation within 30 days.

If you’re willing to take the risk, you have until Dec. 31 to apply on the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

Latest News

The CPSC used dramatic demonstrations to warn of the pitfalls that can ruin a happy holiday.
CPSC warns of holiday safety hazards
File - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in El...
US producer prices slide 0.5% in October, biggest drop since 2020
GRAPHIC WARNING: Source: CNN/KPIX/KGO/HOUSE TV/SAN FRANCISCO POLICE DEPT./VICKI...
GRAPHIC: Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker takes the stand
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting