Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New Jersey drops ‘so help me God’ oath for candidate filings

"In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.
"In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is dropping its requirement that candidates for office sign an oath that includes the words “so help me God” in filing paperwork for their candidacy.

NJ.com reported Wednesday that the state Division of Elections is no longer requiring candidates to sign that oath, allowing them to make “a solemn affirmation or declaration” instead.

The state was being sued by James Tosone, a 70-year-old northern New Jersey man who said he plans to run for Congress in 2024 as a Libertarian. But as a nontheist, he said, he cannot sign part of the petition including a religious oath.

In an Oct. 24 memo to all county clerks in New Jersey, Lauren Zyriek, acting director of the state’s Division of Elections, said the religious oath is no longer required.

“In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.

Tosone, who lives in Washington Township in Bergen County, dropped his lawsuit against the state this week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

Latest News

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi are meeting in San Francisco, seeking better US-China relations despite tough issues
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Plane returns to JFK Airport after horse escapes stall; pilot dumps 20 tons of fuel
The TSA shares examples of foods that be stored in a carry on.
TSA dishes on how to travel with food this Thanksgiving
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., talks with reporters before going into a closed-door meeting of...
‘Clean shot to the kidneys’: GOP lawmaker says McCarthy elbowed him in the back