Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Incorporated will break ground on their sports complex sooner than expected.

Kids Inc. has raised over $18.5 million. While their original goal was to raise $30 million, Kids Inc. will be able to start building the sports complex whenever they raise $24 million instead.

This is also due to a $1.5 million grant that will be funded to them whenever they hit $24 million.

With the $25.5 million, they will be able to break ground on the project.

The most expensive piece is the paved parking lots with 1,200 spaces.

“I want to get baseball fields in place, I want to get softball fields in place, I want to get soccer fields in place,” said Jimmy R. Lackey, president and CEO of Kids Inc. “Those are the club programs that can bring the tournaments to town and really help with the economy.”

Baseball, softball and soccer will have a place to play once phase one is complete.

Because of the summer flooding, the City of Amarillo, TxDOT, Rockrose Development, and Kids Inc. have been in communication about a drainage plan.

“Where the turf fields are, they build drainage systems underneath them,” said Lackey. “Wherever Rockrose or the city or TxDOT asks us to route that drainage, the construction company that outs the turf in can route the drainage where it needs to go.”

The plan is to drain the runoff across I-27 into a playa lake.

Kids Inc. is participating in Panhandle Gives next week and encourages anyone who wants to donate to wait until then.

