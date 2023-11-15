Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected

Video: Kids Inc plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Incorporated will break ground on their sports complex sooner than expected.

Kids Inc. has raised over $18.5 million. While their original goal was to raise $30 million, Kids Inc. will be able to start building the sports complex whenever they raise $24 million instead.

This is also due to a $1.5 million grant that will be funded to them whenever they hit $24 million.

With the $25.5 million, they will be able to break ground on the project.

The most expensive piece is the paved parking lots with 1,200 spaces.

“I want to get baseball fields in place, I want to get softball fields in place, I want to get soccer fields in place,” said Jimmy R. Lackey, president and CEO of Kids Inc. “Those are the club programs that can bring the tournaments to town and really help with the economy.”

Baseball, softball and soccer will have a place to play once phase one is complete.

Because of the summer flooding, the City of Amarillo, TxDOT, Rockrose Development, and Kids Inc. have been in communication about a drainage plan.

“Where the turf fields are, they build drainage systems underneath them,” said Lackey. “Wherever Rockrose or the city or TxDOT asks us to route that drainage, the construction company that outs the turf in can route the drainage where it needs to go.”

The plan is to drain the runoff across I-27 into a playa lake.

Kids Inc. is participating in Panhandle Gives next week and encourages anyone who wants to donate to wait until then.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

Latest News

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Hollywood Road Wastewater Plant
Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility undergoes crucial upgrades after sewage spills
The Angel Tree program serves children up to 12 with Christmas gifts and last year it helped...
‘It changes lives’: Amarillo Salvation Army spreading Christmas cheer through Angel Tree program
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
Amazon announces 10 new solar and wind projects in Texas
Amazon: New wind farm starts operations in Hansford County