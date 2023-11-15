Who's Hiring?
‘It changes lives’: Amarillo Salvation Army spreading Christmas cheer through Angel Tree program

The Angel Tree program serves children up to 12 with Christmas gifts and last year it helped...
The Angel Tree program serves children up to 12 with Christmas gifts and last year it helped put a smile on the faces of 950 children.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Angel Tree program serves children up to 12 with Christmas gifts and last year it helped put a smile on the faces of 950 children.

“Some families, they may be in a situation where they need the help and then the following year, it’s different families. It varies each year,” said Major Tex Ellis, corps officer for The Salvation Army.

This year, The Salvation Army is seeing about the same number of kids in need.

“We’ve had a little bit more families, so you’re not really sure how the family dynamics are going to occur, how many children are within a family. So we are helping over 350 families but it’s right at 900 children again,” said Andrea Ellis, corps officer for The Salvation Army.

To qualify for the Angel Tree, families must meet income requirements and go through an application process.

“We take the families’ information in and verify everything and then we print them all on an individual tag that go out on the trees. They go to civics groups, clubs, churches and they are also at the Westgate Mall and a few Walmart locations,” said Andrea.

Amarillo residents can visit angel adoption centers on November 27.

In some situations, the nonprofit says not all angel tree adoptions go as planned.

“In those cases, we still provide gifts for that child. We still take them on and that’s when we put out tags that we call forgotten angels and these are just generic tags,” said Andrea.

The tag includes gift and clothing suggestions so no child is without a gift.

“I also know that it changes lives. This program, it provides hope to these kids to be able to be kids again. Even just one day. I mean a lot of our kids get to be in situations where they see adult problems, they see adult circumstances and if for one day we can let them be a kid again, that’s worth it,” said Andrea.

For more ways on how you can make a difference, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

