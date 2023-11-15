Fog Lifting For A Nice Afternoon

Today began with some damp, cool conditions including low clouds and fog for most of the area. The morning clouds are dissipating, however, and a sunny and mild afternoon is likely with highs reaching near 70. Temperatures will climb a few more degrees into the mid and upper 70 range tomorrow. A weak cold front will arrive Friday to bring cooler weather as we begin the weekend. Highs on Friday will be near 60. Weekend weather looks great with chilly mornings and highs in the upper 60s. A stronger cold front will bring colder air and a chance for showers on Monday.

