Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Deliver your packages to Potter County Sheriff’s Office to avoid porch pirates

Potter County
Potter County(NewsChannel10)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about porch pirates during the holiday season.

With holiday shopping in full swing, officials said more porch pirates will try to take your delivered packages from your porch.

To prevent this, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office is offering for you to send your packages to their address.

Keep your name the same but use the following address: 13103 NE 29th Amarillo, TX 79111.

They will store your packages in a locked room and you can go pick them up from the sheriff’s office.

They are open from 8:0 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you pick up a package after 4:00 p.m. or on the weekends, you will have to call (806) 379-2900 to let dispatchers know you are there.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

Latest News

Kids Inc plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Hollywood Road Wastewater Plant
Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility undergoes crucial upgrades after sewage spills
The Angel Tree program serves children up to 12 with Christmas gifts and last year it helped...
‘It changes lives’: Amarillo Salvation Army spreading Christmas cheer through Angel Tree program