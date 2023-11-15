Deliver your packages to Potter County Sheriff’s Office to avoid porch pirates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about porch pirates during the holiday season.

With holiday shopping in full swing, officials said more porch pirates will try to take your delivered packages from your porch.

To prevent this, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office is offering for you to send your packages to their address.

Keep your name the same but use the following address: 13103 NE 29th Amarillo, TX 79111.

They will store your packages in a locked room and you can go pick them up from the sheriff’s office.

They are open from 8:0 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you pick up a package after 4:00 p.m. or on the weekends, you will have to call (806) 379-2900 to let dispatchers know you are there.

