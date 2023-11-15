Who's Hiring?
Coles scores 16, Nelson Jr. and Anderson III add 15 apiece; TCU beats UTRGV 88-55

JaKobe Coles scored 16 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Avery Anderson III added 15 points apiece, and TCU beat UT Rio Grande Valley 88-55
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — JaKobe Coles scored 16 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Avery Anderson III added 15 points apiece, and TCU beat UT Rio Grande Valley 88-55 Tuesday night.

Emanuel Miller scored all of his 11 points in the second half and Micah Peavy finished with 10 points for TCU (3-0).

Coles hit a 3-pointer that gave the Horned Frogs a 14-12 lead with 10:46 the first half and they never trailed again. Peavy made a layup about 2 minutes later that sparked a 17-6 run to close that half. Nelson grabbed a rebound and hit a streaking Trevian Tennyson for a fast-break dunk and then converted a three-point play to cap the spurt and give TCU a 33-22 lead at intermission.

Ahren Freeman made a jump hook in the lane to open the scoring in the second half but Miller answered with a 3-pointer that pushed the lead into double figures for good with 19:27 to play.

Elijah Elliott scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half for UT Rio Grande Valley (1-2). Freeman and DeAnthony Tipler Jr. each added 10 points.

TCU shot 52% from the field, had 24 assists on 35 made baskets and outrebounded the Vaqueros 44-26, using its 15-8 advantage on the offensive glass to outscore UTRGV 20-4 in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

UT Rio Grande Valley: The Vaqueros wrap up a three-game road trip against Oklahoma on Friday.

TCU: The Horned Frogs play the fourth of six home games to open the season Friday against Mississippi Valley State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

