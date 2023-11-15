Who's Hiring?
BSA Hospice of the Southwest aims to help those grieving during the holidays
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the holiday season begins, many may struggle during this time of year, especially those who have lost a loved one. To help combat these feelings, BSA Hospice of the Southwest will continue to offer its “Grief and the Holidays” support group.

This group is scheduled to meet on Thursday, November 16 and again on Thursday, December 7. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

“Our goal is to ensure that no one feels isolated during this holiday season. That’s why we’re providing numerous opportunities for people to connect with others and enjoy a warm, welcoming environment surrounded by their friends and neighbors walking the same journey,” said Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, bereavement coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest.

BSA Hospice sis also organizing a “Coffee and Desert” gathering on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 5211 SW 9th.

Anyone interested in more information or to register for these events should contact Alyssa Jenkins at 806-356-0026.

