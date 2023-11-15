The Bridge: Ensuring child safety during Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the holiday season upon us, families are preparing to gather for Thanksgiving.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says as we come together it’s crucial to keep child safety at the forefront of our minds.

During Thanksgiving, children may be exposed to family and friends they aren’t usually around or don’t even know.

The Bridge says this could cause anxiety for children, so it’s important for parents to recognize that and know what helps their child.

“Also, knowing that exposing your children to people they don’t know also places them at risk for potential and unwelcomed touches and unwelcomed advances from other children as well. So just letting their children know that it’s okay to tell them when they’re uncomfortable is really important,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, The Bridge.

According to The Bridge, 85 percent of its child abuse cases involve family members, which shows the importance of recognizing children can be at risk during the holidays.

“We don’t want parents to scare their children, but we want them to arm their children with knowledge, that’s very important in any situation,” said Bohannon.

She says parents should communicate openly with children about where they are going, who will be present and address potential risks.

With Thanksgiving also comes a lot of food and cooking, which can be a risk for children.

“During Thanksgiving we are cooking, we are cooking a lot and as parents and caregivers and grandparents, you know, we get involved with talking and catching up and we may not always be aware of all the little ones around us,” said Bohannon.

The Bridge says to make sure you have a safe zone around where you are cooking and make sure sharp objects are put away.

Once the Thanksgiving meal is over, The Bridge recommends having conversations with children after the gatherings.

Parents should ask about their favorite parts of the day, ask if there was anything they didn’t want to do, and check if anything made them feel uncomfortable.

The Bridge says these conversations can encourage children to speak up about anything that may have happened during the holiday.

