Authorities: 2 accused of threatening federal judges in Texas, including Amarillo judge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are separately accused of threatening federal judges in Texas.

The Justice Department announced charges Tuesday against 67-year-old Alice Marie Pence of Port Charlotte, Florida.

Authorities say Pence made a phone call to a judge’s chambers in Amarillo in March, during which she threatened to kill him.

The judge hasn’t been identified, but the only district judge in Amarillo is one who has a history of controversial rulings, including one that would’ve taken the abortion pill off the market.

Pence is charged with transmitting interstate threats and with intending to influence a federal official by threat.

She is scheduled for an initial appearance in court next week.

Federal prosecutors also announced charges Tuesday against 44-year-old Daniel Ray Garcia.

They say he sent threatening letters to a federal judge in Lubbock.

Garcia’s lawyers have requested that he be evaluated by a medical professional.

