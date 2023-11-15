Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Authorities: 2 accused of threatening federal judges in Texas, including Amarillo judge

Two people are separately accused of threatening federal judges in Texas. (Source: Gray News)
Two people are separately accused of threatening federal judges in Texas. (Source: Gray News)(Gray News)
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are separately accused of threatening federal judges in Texas.

The Justice Department announced charges Tuesday against 67-year-old Alice Marie Pence of Port Charlotte, Florida.

Authorities say Pence made a phone call to a judge’s chambers in Amarillo in March, during which she threatened to kill him.

The judge hasn’t been identified, but the only district judge in Amarillo is one who has a history of controversial rulings, including one that would’ve taken the abortion pill off the market.

Pence is charged with transmitting interstate threats and with intending to influence a federal official by threat.

She is scheduled for an initial appearance in court next week.

Federal prosecutors also announced charges Tuesday against 44-year-old Daniel Ray Garcia.

They say he sent threatening letters to a federal judge in Lubbock.

Garcia’s lawyers have requested that he be evaluated by a medical professional.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

Latest News

A public groundbreaking for a new medical office for Amarillo Medical Specialists will be held...
Amarillo Medical Specialists to host public groundbreaking for new medical office Friday
The community is invited to the 34th Annual Community Breakfast Prayer Tuesday, Nov. 21.
Amarillo Civic Center to host 34th Annual Community Breakfast Prayer Tuesday
BSA Hospice of the Southwest aims to help those grieving during the holidays
BSA Hospice of the Southwest aims to help those grieving during the holidays
United Way and Xcel Energy donate bicycles to children at Rolling Hills Elementary
United Way and Xcel Energy donate bicycles to children at Rolling Hills Elementary