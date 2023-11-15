Authorities: 2 accused of threatening federal judges in Texas, including Amarillo judge
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are separately accused of threatening federal judges in Texas.
The Justice Department announced charges Tuesday against 67-year-old Alice Marie Pence of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Authorities say Pence made a phone call to a judge’s chambers in Amarillo in March, during which she threatened to kill him.
The judge hasn’t been identified, but the only district judge in Amarillo is one who has a history of controversial rulings, including one that would’ve taken the abortion pill off the market.
Pence is charged with transmitting interstate threats and with intending to influence a federal official by threat.
She is scheduled for an initial appearance in court next week.
Federal prosecutors also announced charges Tuesday against 44-year-old Daniel Ray Garcia.
They say he sent threatening letters to a federal judge in Lubbock.
Garcia’s lawyers have requested that he be evaluated by a medical professional.
