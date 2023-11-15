Who's Hiring?
Another Round of Fog Possible

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies cleared today but we will likely see more clouds and some morning fog develop by daybreak. Visibility could be restricted in a few locations early tomorrow so plan accordingly. Skies should break up again by mid morning setting the stage for a nice warm up for the afternoon hours. In fact, tomorrow should turn out to be the warmest day in our forecast with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will arrive Friday with cooler daytime temps and highs near 60. Nice weekend weather is anticipated with chilly mornings and afternoons in the 60s. A stronger cold front will bring colder air and some precipitation chances by Monday.

