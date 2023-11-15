Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An arrest has been made following a two-day investigation into a homicide that occurred in Amarillo on Sunday.

According to a release, SWAT began surveillance of the suspect’s residence with the assistance of several other officers from different units. Homicide investigators also set up surveillance on a secondary location while working on getting arrest and search warrants.

Once the Homicide investigators got the arrest warrant, officers surrounded the residence and arrested 25-year-old Aung Thuya.

Officials say he was booked into the Potter County Jail for murder,

According to officials, in a search of Thuya’s residence, evidence related to the homicide was discovered and collected. A second residence was searched, where more evidence was found and collected as well. All evidence has been formally booked for further investigation.

The Homicide Unit continues to thoroughly investigate this incident.

