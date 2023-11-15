Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An arrest has been made following a two-day investigation into a homicide that occurred in Amarillo on Sunday.

According to a release, SWAT began surveillance of the suspect’s residence with the assistance of several other officers from different units. Homicide investigators also set up surveillance on a secondary location while working on getting arrest and search warrants.

Once the Homicide investigators got the arrest warrant, officers surrounded the residence and arrested 25-year-old Aung Thuya.

Officials say he was booked into the Potter County Jail for murder,

According to officials, in a search of Thuya’s residence, evidence related to the homicide was discovered and collected. A second residence was searched, where more evidence was found and collected as well. All evidence has been formally booked for further investigation.

The Homicide Unit continues to thoroughly investigate this incident.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Vexus Fiber
Vexus Fiber outage impacting Amarillo and Pampa areas
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

Hollywood Road Wastewater Plant
Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility undergoes crucial upgrades after sewage spills
The Angel Tree program serves children up to 12 with Christmas gifts and last year it helped...
‘It changes lives’: Amarillo Salvation Army spreading Christmas cheer through Angel Tree program
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
Amazon announces 10 new solar and wind projects in Texas
Amazon: New wind farm starts operations in Hansford County