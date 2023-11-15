Amarillo Medical Specialists to host public groundbreaking for new medical office Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A public groundbreaking for a new medical office for Amarillo Medical Specialists will be held this Friday.

The groundbreaking event will take place at 1:00 p.m. The location will be accessed from Westgate Parkway just west of Soncy.

Event organizers say signs will lead to the location of the event.

The new three story medical office building, located at 9092 Westgate Parkway, will be 87,000 square foot building will provide Amarillo and the region with convenient accessibility to a wide variety of healthcare services, according to a press release.

The medical office building will offer primary care, specialty care, in-house lab, enhanced radiology services, and urgent care center, and a retail pharmacy.

The new medical office building will open in late 2025.

“This state-of-the-art medical office building will be a significant addition to Amarillo and the region. We look forward to relocating to a larger facility that allows our 52 doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician associates to help patients in a pleasant and convenient location. We are incredibly excited to see this project take shape,” said Dr. William Biggs, Managing Partner of Amarillo Medical Specialists, LLP.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.