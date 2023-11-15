Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Civic Center to host 34th Annual Community Breakfast Prayer Tuesday

The community is invited to the 34th Annual Community Breakfast Prayer Tuesday, Nov. 21.
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to the 34th Annual Community Breakfast Prayer Tuesday, Nov. 21.

On Tuesday, food lines will open at 6:30 a.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall.

According to event organizers, tables of 8 will be $200 and will be assigned in the order received.

Victor Boutros will be the featured guest speaker for this year’s prayer breakfast.

Boutros is the CEO and co-founder of the Human Trafficking Institute. He previously served as a federal prosecutor on human trafficking cases on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

To buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

