Texas Law: Understanding law enforcement’s self-defense rights

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement is often faced with split-second decisions that can be a matter of life and death.

Under Texas law, everyone, including law enforcement, has the right to defend themselves from the unlawful use of deadly force.

The one difference is officers cannot choose to run.

“Regular everyday citizens can choose to turn and run away. Officers, when there’s a threat, they are duty bound to protect all the rest of us from that threat, they see they don’t have the option,” said Jason Herring, 47th District Attorney.

District attorneys and law enforcement says it is also becoming more common for a civilian to present replicas of a firearm.

“We’ve seen real guns painted like water guns with bright colors and we’ve seen BB guns and water guns painted like real guns to make them look real for purposes of robbery or intimidation,” said Sgt. Toby Hudson, Amarillo Police Department.

Regardless of the authenticity of the weapon, officers have the right to defend themselves and others.

“It’s really up to the officer as to what he sees and perceives at the time. If he sees a threat, then he’s going to have to act on it,” said Hudson.

Officers are trained to react properly in these situations, Herring says in his nearly 20 years as a prosecutor, he has never seen an unlawful use of force by an officer.

“Our city and our county and our state is doing a good job of teaching the people that we trust to protect us, to do it right,” said Herring.

Randall County Criminal District Attorney Robert Love believes there has been an increase in situations with weapons since the passage of the constitutional carry statute by the Texas Legislature, leading to more people carrying guns.

“I think people in general need to make sure when they’re carrying their gun that they use it appropriately that they need the training and practice with firearms to make themselves proficient,” said Love.

Lastly, law enforcement wants to remind the community they are people too.

“They’re highly trained, but they still have to make those decisions as fast as they can with all the information that they’ve got and sometimes they don’t have the ability to put all that together with a whole lot of time,” said Sgt. Hudson.

He says sometimes as officers they also never find out why a citizen decided to pull a weapon, real or fake, on them.

“Sometimes they’re seeking to be shot by cops because they wanted to commit what they call suicide by cop, sometimes they’ve got some mental problems, sometimes they’re just looking for a way out and trying to get away from the situation. There’s all kinds of irrational behavior that causes it but we don’t always know why, but we don’t have the ability to verify why before that decision has to be made,” said Sgt. Hudson.

Herring says if you treat an officer with respect, they’ll show it back to you.

