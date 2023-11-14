Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chad Dunnam, Cole Underwood and Ken Plunk

By Kristin Rodin and Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Chad Dunnam, Cole Underwood and Ken Plunk on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High Football Head Coach:

Amarillo High football head coach Chad Dunnam talks to us about their trip to play El Paso Bel Air, what things he hopes to carry over from last week and more!

Cole Underwood, Perryton Football Head Coach:

Perryton football head coach Cole Underwood tells us about confidence moving forward, how the team dealt with a change in quarterback and more!

Ken Plunk, Tascosa Football Head Coach:

Tascosa football head coach Ken Plunk chats with us about their upcoming matchup with North West, how his team keeps their energy going and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

