Ruben on the Road: Festival of Trees biggest fundraiser for Hereford Senior Center

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - At the Hereford Senior Center, Ruben learns why the Festival of Trees is their biggest fundraiser.

Vanessa Nava, the center’s executive director, says this year will be their 33rd annual Festival of Trees fundraiser. The fundraiser contributes to their Meals on Wheels and funding, maintenance and upkeep of the center.

“This year we have 26 trees and all our local businesses, we get local businesses to decorate the trees and then we auction them off at our gala dinner and tree auction,” said Nava.

Board member Lindsay Chandler says the Festival of Trees is the primary fundraiser for the Hereford Senior Citizen Center.

“It’s such a necessity here in our community as well as the seniors being able to — not just the seniors, the community — to be able to come in and have a good lunch,” said Chandler.

They provide a good lunch and it gives everybody in the community a place for fellowship and to socialize, says Chandler.

“Oh it’s vital. You know, we get grants to help pay for the month, to help pay for the food through the year, but sometimes that runs out. So we need funds that are going to take up, take care of the lacking of the food,” said Linda Brito, nutrition manager.

Brito says they’re very lucky. The Hereford community is very giving and anytime there’s a need, they all rally together.

“You know, our older generation here, they are really the backbone of this community. They help do so much for this community and I think it’s amazing that we get to help them when they need us,” said Brito.

While the community supports the senior center, Nava says they also have support from Cargill in Friona and from surrounding communities.

“So we’re extremely lucky to be supported in the way that we are,” said Nava.

