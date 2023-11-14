Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ruben on the Road: Festival of Trees biggest fundraiser for Hereford Senior Center

At the Hereford Senior Citizens Center, Ruben learns why the Festival of Trees is their biggest...
At the Hereford Senior Citizens Center, Ruben learns why the Festival of Trees is their biggest fundraiser.(KFDA)
By Ruben Flores
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - At the Hereford Senior Center, Ruben learns why the Festival of Trees is their biggest fundraiser.

Vanessa Nava, the center’s executive director, says this year will be their 33rd annual Festival of Trees fundraiser. The fundraiser contributes to their Meals on Wheels and funding, maintenance and upkeep of the center.

“This year we have 26 trees and all our local businesses, we get local businesses to decorate the trees and then we auction them off at our gala dinner and tree auction,” said Nava.

Board member Lindsay Chandler says the Festival of Trees is the primary fundraiser for the Hereford Senior Citizen Center.

“It’s such a necessity here in our community as well as the seniors being able to — not just the seniors, the community — to be able to come in and have a good lunch,” said Chandler.

They provide a good lunch and it gives everybody in the community a place for fellowship and to socialize, says Chandler.

“Oh it’s vital. You know, we get grants to help pay for the month, to help pay for the food through the year, but sometimes that runs out. So we need funds that are going to take up, take care of the lacking of the food,” said Linda Brito, nutrition manager.

Brito says they’re very lucky. The Hereford community is very giving and anytime there’s a need, they all rally together.

“You know, our older generation here, they are really the backbone of this community. They help do so much for this community and I think it’s amazing that we get to help them when they need us,” said Brito.

While the community supports the senior center, Nava says they also have support from Cargill in Friona and from surrounding communities.

“So we’re extremely lucky to be supported in the way that we are,” said Nava.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Vexus Fiber
Vexus Fiber outage impacting Amarillo and Pampa areas
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the...
Gov. Abbott announces $15K reward for information on deadly flea market shooting
Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured

Latest News

2ND CUP: WT's 'Falling into Dance' to take stage
2ND CUP: WT's 'Falling into Dance' to take stage
2ND CUP: Sneak peek of WT's 'Falling into Dance'
2ND CUP: Sneak peek of WT's 'Falling into Dance'
City of Amarillo looking to repeal paid parking downtown
City of Amarillo looking to repeal paid parking downtown
Law enforcement is often faced with split-second decisions that can be a matter of life and...
Texas Law: Understanding law enforcement’s self-defense rights